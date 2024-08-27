CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,967 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,662 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,892,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,262,376. The stock has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

