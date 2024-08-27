CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,199 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.75. 9,614,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,289,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average of $65.09.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

