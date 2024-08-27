Cypress Capital Group Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in AT&T by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of T traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.73. 21,519,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,880,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

