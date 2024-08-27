Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Update

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 810.3% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of DNPLY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.23. 1,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,020. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

