Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Company Profile

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited owns the lease of and right to operate the Dalrymple Bay terminal, a coal export metallurgical coal facility in Bowen Basin in Queensland, Australia. The company provides terminal infrastructure and services for producers and consumers of Australian coal exports. Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

