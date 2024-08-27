David Dixon Buys 3,000 Shares of Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Stock

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG – Get Free Report) insider David Dixon purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.24 ($6.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,720.00 ($20,756.76).
Magellan Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41.
Magellan Financial Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. Magellan Financial Group’s payout ratio is 53.79%.
About Magellan Financial Group
Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
See Also
