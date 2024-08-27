David Dixon Buys 3,000 Shares of Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Stock

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG – Get Free Report) insider David Dixon purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.24 ($6.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,720.00 ($20,756.76).

Magellan Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Magellan Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. Magellan Financial Group’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

About Magellan Financial Group

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

