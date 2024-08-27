Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 163 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $514.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,494. The firm has a market cap of $466.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $503.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

