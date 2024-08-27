Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 34 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $781,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 16,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $549.20. 139,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,888. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $550.31 and a 200 day moving average of $544.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $2,214,019. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

