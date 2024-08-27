Dearborn Partners LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,049,268,000 after buying an additional 1,227,031 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,087,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,377,708,000 after acquiring an additional 337,729 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,649,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,325,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,439 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 80,631.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Enbridge by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,995,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,079,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.81. 730,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,421,916. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

