Dearborn Partners LLC Has $535,000 Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock remained flat at $24.22 on Tuesday. 218,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,085. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

