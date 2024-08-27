Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ARM by 393.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ARM during the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in ARM by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 83,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ARM in the 1st quarter worth $2,620,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

NASDAQ:ARM remained flat at $128.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,512,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,402,017. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.80 and its 200 day moving average is $132.86. The firm has a market cap of $135.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.24. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

