Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 7,084 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 33.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in BCE by 3,480.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 689,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,104. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.69%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

