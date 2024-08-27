Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Position Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

DELL stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,247,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,156,081. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

