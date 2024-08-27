Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Costain Group (LON:COST) Price Target to GBX 105

Costain Group (LON:COST – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 105 ($1.38) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Costain Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Costain Group stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 103.50 ($1.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.07. The company has a market capitalization of £288.22 million, a PE ratio of 954.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.62. Costain Group has a 52 week low of GBX 46 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 107 ($1.41).

Costain Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Costain Group’s payout ratio is presently 909.09%.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

