dForce USD One Day Volume Hits $7,117.51 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.58 million and approximately $7,117.51 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99894992 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,608.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

