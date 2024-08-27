Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading Down 4.7%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.38 and last traded at $28.38. Approximately 24,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 190,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNTH. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Baird R W raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $840.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 38.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Stories

