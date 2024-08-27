Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) is Oceanside Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Oceanside Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises about 5.1% of Oceanside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oceanside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lam Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 256.8% during the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,669.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 513.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.64. 313,337 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.