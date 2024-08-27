Diversified LLC Invests $106,000 in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB)

Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Separately, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 332,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 40,976 shares during the period. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FUSB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. 2,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. First US Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity at First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Mabowitz sold 4,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $37,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric H. Mabowitz sold 4,242 shares of First US Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $37,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William C. Mitchell sold 3,350 shares of First US Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $35,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,565.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,723 shares of company stock worth $132,859 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.