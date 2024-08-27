Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the July 31st total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dongfang Electric Stock Performance

DNGFF stock remained flat at $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. Dongfang Electric has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.58.

About Dongfang Electric

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and sale of power generation equipment in China and internationally. It operates through five segments: Renewable Energy Equipment, Clean and Efficient Energy Equipment, Engineering and Trade, Modern Manufacturing Services Industry, and Emerging Growth Industry.

