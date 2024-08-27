Dora Factory (new) Price Hits $0.0608 on Exchanges (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Dora Factory (new) has a market cap of $32.69 million and $349,940.96 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000090 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dora Factory (new) Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.06378538 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $381,063.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory (new) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

