DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS) Stake Increased by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF were worth $10,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DMBS. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,090,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 801,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,552,000.

Shares of DMBS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,931. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40.

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

