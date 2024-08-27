Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Plans Dividend of GBX 1.45 (LON:DORE)

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Stock Up 0.5 %

DORE opened at GBX 78.63 ($1.04) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.49. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure has a 52 week low of GBX 73 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 95.84 ($1.26). The firm has a market cap of £143.81 million and a P/E ratio of 1,289.23.

Insider Transactions at Downing Renewables & Infrastructure

In other news, insider Ashley Paxton acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,858.50). Insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

