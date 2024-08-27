DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.35

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

