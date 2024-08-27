Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $606.23 Million

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. Eigenpie mstETH has a market cap of $606.23 million and $36,496.80 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,726.55 or 0.04322058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Eigenpie mstETH

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 222,342 tokens. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 222,342.03903169. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,791.04583532 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $41,686.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eigenpie mstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eigenpie mstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

