Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Up 1.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.77. Approximately 217,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,814,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Specifically, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 47.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,945,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,445,000 after buying an additional 36,944 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 7.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 22.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 262,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 48,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

