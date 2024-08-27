Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,031 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,566 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $42,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after buying an additional 2,090,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $281,054,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,935,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,486 shares of company stock worth $2,215,126 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.13. 75,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,482. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.