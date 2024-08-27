Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.3% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,120,089 shares of company stock worth $990,278,343 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Shares of LLY traded up $6.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $957.41. 1,563,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,241. The stock has a market cap of $909.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $887.63 and a 200-day moving average of $816.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
