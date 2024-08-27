ELIS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $69,376.19 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. ELIS has a market cap of $19.83 million and $69,376.19 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 92.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,991.08 or 1.00131960 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007950 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011994 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.10041559 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $84,073.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.