ELIS (XLS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.49 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $20.49 million and $85,732.14 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 117.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008421 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,162.56 or 1.00123650 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007951 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.14204536 USD and is up 178.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $157,048.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.