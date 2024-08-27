enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Stock Price Up 6.4%

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.84. 1,219,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,197,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EU. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of enCore Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $673.07 million, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EU. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in enCore Energy by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,758,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 37.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 249,307 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the first quarter worth $3,399,000. Natixis purchased a new position in enCore Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in enCore Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

