enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Trading Down 4.4%

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 116,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,196,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EU shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on enCore Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

enCore Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $684.14 million, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enCore Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in enCore Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in enCore Energy during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in enCore Energy during the first quarter worth $84,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

