enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
enGene Trading Up 5.3 %
ENGNW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,397. enGene has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.
About enGene
