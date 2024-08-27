Enjin Coin (ENJ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.72 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $258.72 million and $12.72 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,830,767,202 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,698,156,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ), initially an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, has migrated to Substrate to enhance its ecosystem with better scalability, interoperability, and customizability. This move bolsters ENJ’s role in providing real value and ownership of in-game items and assets, supporting the Enjin platform’s aim to revolutionize the gaming industry with blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

