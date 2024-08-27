Eq LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eq LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 14.4% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,493,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $565.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,260. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

