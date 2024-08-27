Eq LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Eq LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VWO stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,456,597. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

