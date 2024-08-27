Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August 27th (AB, ALE, AMPE, APO, AR, ARES, BEN, BKSC, BLIN, BLK)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, August 27th:

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO). Redburn Atlantic issued a buy rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO). Redburn Partners issued a buy rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES). Redburn Atlantic issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN). Barclays PLC issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $985.00 price target on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX). Redburn Atlantic issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG). They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG). They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visionary (NYSE:GV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Redburn Atlantic issued a buy rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR). They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS). Barclays PLC issued an underweight rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.