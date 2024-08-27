Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August 27th (AB, ALE, AMPE, APO, AR, ARES, BEN, BKSC, BLIN, BLK)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, August 27th:

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO). Redburn Atlantic issued a buy rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES). Redburn Atlantic issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN). Barclays PLC issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $985.00 price target on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX). Redburn Atlantic issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG). They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG). They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visionary (NYSE:GV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Redburn Atlantic issued a buy rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR). They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS). Barclays PLC issued an underweight rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

