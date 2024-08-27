ERC20 24-Hour Volume Hits $180.45 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $5.57 million and $180.45 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 57.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00008878 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,746.03 or 1.00023779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007996 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012045 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

