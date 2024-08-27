Ergo (ERG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $419,895.83

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001238 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $59.12 million and approximately $419,895.83 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,911.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.29 or 0.00544793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00102455 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.92 or 0.00259916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00030940 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00039920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00070618 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,130,180 coins and its circulating supply is 77,130,708 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

