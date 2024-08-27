Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 29730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Eskay Mining Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.05 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.43.
Eskay Mining Company Profile
Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.
