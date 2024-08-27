ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Gap Down to $8.44

Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $8.06. ESS Tech shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 11,757 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $1.15 to $0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised ESS Tech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.74.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESS Tech by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,263,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 212,070 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ESS Tech by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 219,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

