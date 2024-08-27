Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a boost from Eumundi Group’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

Eumundi Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About Eumundi Group

Eumundi Group Limited engages in the hotel operation and property investment businesses in Australia. The company's Hotel Operations segment owns and operates public hotels with bar, bistro, and gaming facilities; and conducts commercial and retail liquor sales through owned and leased premises.

