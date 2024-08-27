Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 22 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $564.66. 2,252,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,041,885. The company has a market cap of $487.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $550.63 and its 200-day moving average is $530.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

