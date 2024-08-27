Everscale (EVER) Price Hits $0.0573 on Major Exchanges

Everscale (EVER) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Everscale has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Everscale has a market cap of $113.84 million and $501,607.47 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Everscale

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

