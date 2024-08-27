Evolent Health’s (EVH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EVH. JMP Securities cut their target price on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.52. 379,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,868. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.46 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,637,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,357,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,637,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,357,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 42,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $1,314,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,385 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

