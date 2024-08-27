Family Firm Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwind Capital bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $66.10. 4,453,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,353,759. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $66.47.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

