Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,849 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises about 3.6% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Fastenal worth $54,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 302,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 101,503 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,489,266.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

