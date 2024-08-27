Financial Review: Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM) versus Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prestige Wealth and Jiayin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Wealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

7.7% of Prestige Wealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Prestige Wealth and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A Jiayin Group 22.18% 58.72% 25.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prestige Wealth and Jiayin Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Wealth $348,528.00 19.47 -$1.04 million N/A N/A Jiayin Group $5.82 billion 0.06 $182.75 million $3.35 1.87

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Prestige Wealth.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Prestige Wealth on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Wealth



Prestige Wealth Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Prestige Wealth Inc. is a subsidiary of Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

About Jiayin Group



Jiayin Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Jiayin Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of New Dream Capital Holdings Limited.

