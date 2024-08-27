Financial Survey: Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) & Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) and Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Century Communities and Taylor Wimpey’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Communities $4.08 billion 0.81 $259.22 million $9.01 11.53 Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A $0.09 24.34

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Wimpey. Century Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taylor Wimpey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Century Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taylor Wimpey pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Century Communities pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Taylor Wimpey pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

99.5% of Century Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Taylor Wimpey shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Century Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Century Communities and Taylor Wimpey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Communities 7.90% 14.00% 8.10% Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Century Communities and Taylor Wimpey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Communities 0 1 1 0 2.50 Taylor Wimpey 0 1 0 0 2.00

Century Communities currently has a consensus target price of $101.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.30%. Given Century Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Century Communities is more favorable than Taylor Wimpey.

Summary

Century Communities beats Taylor Wimpey on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Communities

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 18 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Taylor Wimpey

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.