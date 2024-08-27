First Merchants Corp Sells 340 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 116.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

BATS:IYJ traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $127.87. 21,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.04. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.