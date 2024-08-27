First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Declares Dividend of $0.07

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0654 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.
First Pacific Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of FPAFY stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,582. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. First Pacific has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.59.
First Pacific Company Profile
